Sen. Thomas Tillis says he's got prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week in North Carolina to treat it.
Kimrey Rhinehardt of Pittsboro, a former Capitol Hill staffer, says she’s aiming to run for a North Carolina U.S. Senate seat in 2022 as an independent.
Former President Donald Trump is on trial for a second time in the Senate. This time, the House has impeached Trump for inciting the Jan. 6…
Sen. Richard Burr said Tuesday that the Justice Department has told him it will not prosecute him over stock sales made during the coronavirus pandemic,…
Updated at 2:40 a.m. on 11/4/2020It was too soon to call North Carolina's U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democratic…
While North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis tries to make big splashes in the final days of his reelection bid, Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham…
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said Monday that he's regained his senses of taste and smell, recovering from symptoms of COVID-19 after testing…
In contrast to the chaotic presidential debate earlier in the week, the third and final face-off between the top contenders in North Carolina's senate…
Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham squared off Tuesday night in the second of their three debates, and questions…
Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham sparred over the pandemic, systemic racism and each other’s records Monday night…