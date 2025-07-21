Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC legislative wrap-up: what passed, what didn't? Plus, a new pilot program addresses homelessness in Raleigh.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeRachel McCarthyStacia Brown
Published July 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
A NCGA legislative session wrap up

From hemp regulation to bans on inshore shrimp trawling and raw milk sales, the vast majority of the almost 1800 bills filed in the North Carolina General Assembly's recent long legislative session did not pass. Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of state politics reporters about some of the notable bills that didn’t make it to the governor’s desk and what it all means for the state and the next legislative session.

Laura Leslie, Capitol Bureau Chief, WRAL
Adam Wagner, reporter/editor covering state politics for the North Carolina Newsroom
Lucille Sherman, reporter, Axios Raleigh

A new pilot program addresses homelessness in Raleigh.

Two-year financial assistance program addresses homelessness in Raleigh.
The City of Raleigh has launched a first-of-its kind experiment to address homelessness. Over the next two years, through its Bringing Neighbors Home pilot program, the city will pay 45 families and individuals experiencing homelessness at least $1,450 every month to spend however they like. This conversation first aired in March 2025.

Emila Sutton, Director of Housing and Neighborhoods, City of Raleigh

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
