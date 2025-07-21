NC legislative wrap-up: what passed, what didn't? Plus, a new pilot program addresses homelessness in Raleigh.

0:01:00

A NCGA legislative session wrap up

From hemp regulation to bans on inshore shrimp trawling and raw milk sales, the vast majority of the almost 1800 bills filed in the North Carolina General Assembly's recent long legislative session did not pass. Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of state politics reporters about some of the notable bills that didn’t make it to the governor’s desk and what it all means for the state and the next legislative session.

Laura Leslie, Capitol Bureau Chief, WRAL

Adam Wagner, reporter/editor covering state politics for the North Carolina Newsroom

Lucille Sherman, reporter, Axios Raleigh

A new pilot program addresses homelessness in Raleigh.

The City of Raleigh has launched a first-of-its kind experiment to address homelessness. Over the next two years, through its Bringing Neighbors Home pilot program, the city will pay 45 families and individuals experiencing homelessness at least $1,450 every month to spend however they like. This conversation first aired in March 2025.

Emila Sutton, Director of Housing and Neighborhoods, City of Raleigh