Curly Seckler: A 'Foggy Mountain Troubadour'

Curly Seckler grew up a farming kid in the tiny town of China Grove, NC and liked to listen to the Monroe Brothers on the radio.

Eventually, he became one of the forebearers of bluegrass music as a part of the Foggy Mountain Boys. Seckler's iconic mandolin style and tenor harmonies carved a music career that spanned more than 50 years.

In her new book, "Foggy Mountain Troubadour: The Life and Music of Curly Seckler" (University of Illinois Press/2016), Penny Parsons recounts Seckler's journey from the cotton fields of North Carolina to the International Bluegrass Association Hall of Fame.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Parsons about Seckler's life as an influential bluegrass musician. Parsons reads at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10 at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro and at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 11 at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.