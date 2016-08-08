Big, Fat And Fabulous With Whitney Way Thore

This is a rebroadcast of a program that originally aired on June 27, 2016.

Whitney Way Thore knows how much she has weighed at every point in her life.

Credit Joseph Bradley / Whitney Way Thore's "Fat Girl Dancing" video went viral. Soon after, TLC launched "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," featuring Thore and her positive body image mentality.

And for decades, deconstructing the size and shape of her body consumed much of her mental and emotional energy. She struggled with an eating disorder, compulsive exercise, and eventually was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome.

A few years ago, her friends convinced her to post a video of her dancing on the internet and "Fat Girl Dancing" went viral. The video set her off on a mission to revolutionize her own relationship with her body and reduce body shame and increase body positivity for others.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Greensboro native Whitney Way Thore about her journey to becoming the star of her own reality show "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," currently in its third season on TLC. Thore also discusses her new memoir "I Do It With The Lights On" (Ballantine Books/2016).

Here's Whitney's 'Fat Girl Dancing' Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hj-VmZYcUhQ

Check out her book trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKZjkuON2nI