UNC-Chapel Hill researchers have embarked on what could become the world's largest eating disorders genetic study.When completed, researchers could have…
For many who suffer from eating disorders, COVID-19 has thrown a curveball into their usual management and coping methods. Social isolation has meant less…
This is a rebroadcast of a program that originally aired on June 27, 2016.Whitney Way Thore knows how much she has weighed at every point in her life.And…
Note: This segment originally aired January 21, 2016.When J.J. Johnson was 15 years old, she had to force her family to admit that she needed help for her…
A report from the Department of Defense says more service members are being diagnosed with eating disorders.The stresses of combat and the military's…
Images of women’s bodies are now more prolific than ever. From media advertisements to fitness blogs and Facebook feeds, photos of women’s bodies are…
