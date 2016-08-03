The Man Behind 'Homeboy Industries'

Note: This segment originally aired February 2, 2016.

In 1986, Jesuit priest Father Greg Boyle was appointed to a poor parish in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.

At the time, that area had a major gang problem, and Father Greg decided to start a small job program to help provide positive alternatives for members of his community. More than two decades later, this program, now called Homeboy Industries, is one of the largest and most comprehensive gang intervention programs in the country.