The State of Things

The Man Behind 'Homeboy Industries'

1 of 2
More than two decades ago Father Greg Boyle (middle) founded 'Homeboy Industries,' the largest gang-intervention program in the country. Here he is on Thanksgiving day in 2012 at Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles.
Homeboy Industries
2 of 2
The exterior of Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles.
Homeboy Industries

Note: This segment originally aired February 2, 2016.

In 1986, Jesuit priest Father Greg Boyle was appointed to a poor parish in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.

At the time, that area had a major gang problem, and Father Greg decided to start a small job program to help provide positive alternatives for members of his community. More than two decades later, this program, now called Homeboy Industries, is one of the largest and most comprehensive gang intervention programs in the country.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Fr. Greg Boyle about his life story and the evolution of the Homeboy Industries program.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio