Gang Violence

-
Guilford is one of eight counties in North Carolina that has more than 40 gangs, according to 2016 numbers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol…
-
Guilford is one of eight counties in North Carolina that has more than 40 gangs, according to 2016 numbers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol…
-
Note: This segment originally aired February 2, 2016.In 1986, Jesuit priest Father Greg Boyle was appointed to a poor parish in the Boyle Heights…
-
Note: This segment originally aired February 2, 2016.In 1986, Jesuit priest Father Greg Boyle was appointed to a poor parish in the Boyle Heights…
-
Cody Oxendine grew up in a small town in North Carolina dominated by gangs. He joined a gang at a young age and his activities landed him in juvenile…
-
Cody Oxendine grew up in a small town in North Carolina dominated by gangs. He joined a gang at a young age and his activities landed him in juvenile…
-
Rocky Mount community members and leaders are gathering at Word Tabernacle Church tonight for a public forum. This comes just weeks after four boys were…
-
Jorge Cornell was sentenced to 28 years in Federal Prison on Wednesday. The former leader of the Latin Kings gang in Greensboro was convicted last…
-
A coordinated effort among law enforcement, schools, and non-profits would help to combat the impact of gangs in Guilford County. That’s according to a…