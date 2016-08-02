P.T. Deutermann Tells The Story Of "The Commodore"

For more than 20 years, P.T. Deutermann has channeled his experiences in the military into fiction writing. He has written 19 novels that have been inspired by his time as a Navy captain and an arms-control specialist in the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

His latest novel, "The Commodore" (St. Martin's Press/2016) is set during World War II as the Navy is fighting for control of the Solomon Islands from Japan. It follows the story of an unlikely naval hero who is faced with the harsh realities of war.

Guest host Adam Hochberg talks with Deutermann about writing military thrillers and his time in the armed forces.