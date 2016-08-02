Court Challenges To NC Laws

North Carolina’s so-called bathroom bill, House Bill 2, was challenged in court Monday. U.S. district judge Thomas Schroeder heard arguments on a temporary injunction motion. He did not make a ruling on the measure.

And on Friday, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down North Carolina’s controversial voter identification law on grounds of racial discrimination.

Guest host Adam Hochberg talks with Winston Salem Journal legal affairs reporter Michael Hewlett and Wake Forest School of Law professor Harold Lloyd about the latest.