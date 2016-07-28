Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Hillary Clinton Makes History At Democratic National Convention

Hillary Clinton is now the official Democratic nominee, making her the first woman in history to become a presidential candidate of a major party. President Obama took the stage last night to voice his support for Clinton with a speech filled with familiar themes about hope and change.

He is the most recent speaker in a long line of party all-stars that have taken the stage this week, including First Lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and Vice President Joe Biden. 

And while Bernie Sanders cast his vote for Clinton during roll call, some of his supporters still seem hesitant to support her candidacy. Political commentators say Clinton will aim to win over their hearts and minds with her speech at the convention tonight.

Guest host Adam Hochberg talks with Time Warner Cable News Senior Washington Reporter Geoff Bennett about the latest from Philadelphia.

