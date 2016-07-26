Veterans Agree: 2016 Presidential Candidates Are Not Inspiring

It is a long-standing tradition for presidential candidates to address the Veterans of Foreign Wars convention in election years.

This year, the event is in North Carolina, a key swing state. That is especially appealing to the candidates in this election because veterans regularly vote in larger numbers than other voters.

But this year, veterans are not enthusiastic about their choice in either party.

How will veterans vote in an election with two of the most unpopular candidates in recent history?

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC military reporter Jay Price about veterans' preferences in the 2016 elections.