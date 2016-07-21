Project 841- Gender & Islamophobia

As a young Muslim-American journalist, Yasmin Bendaas pays particular attention to how Muslim women are represented in the media.

As international media coverage continues to put a spotlight on the Islamic State Group and American political rhetoric highlights religious stereotypes, Bendaas began to wonder how these representations of Islam have impacted the daily lives of Muslim-American women.

She conducted a series of interviews with Muslim women from the South about their experiences and perceptions of violence due to Islamophobia.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Bendaas, a masters candidate at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Media and Journalism about her new project "Project 841."