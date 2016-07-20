Movies On The Radio: Music And Musicians

For the next episode of "Movies on the Radio," The State of Things is asking, what is your favorite movie about music?

Did you enjoy the humorous depiction of rock stars in "Almost Famous?" Were you moved by the dramatic portrait of Mozart in "Amadeus?" Do you still remember the soundtracks of "American Graffiti" and "Jaws?" Film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes will examine how movies depict musicians and the music industry and discuss memorable movie music.

Send an email to sot@wunc.org, or tweet with #sotmovie, and you could be a part of the next show.