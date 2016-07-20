Bringing The World Home To You

Movies On The Radio: Animal Films

Screenshot from Zootopia
BagoGames
/
Flickr
Zootopia

From Jungle Book to Jaws and Babe to The Lion King, the stars of the silver screen are often not humans but instead are our four-legged friends. Though no animal has ever won an Oscar, viewers have embraced animal actors and characters in film.

Listeners share their favorites in this month's Movies on the Radio. Host Frank Stasio talks with Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, and Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University about animal films.

Check out these clips from movies featuring animal stars:

Zootopia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0oMbwWqceNw

Babe: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zHmeTeLgMY

Fantastic Mr. Fox: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuKNXP9LcSg

The Black Stallion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0O5CcvLk-uE

The Adventures of Milo and Otis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ssMhlgGBhA

Life of Pi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNYv4tBOsMc

Cat From Outer Space: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlcbjrBcXDg

The State of Things, Movies On The Radio, Movies, Films, Animal Films, Animals, Jungle Book, Jaws, Babe, The Lion King, Laura Boyes, North Carolina Museum Of Art, Marsha Gordon, North Carolina State University
