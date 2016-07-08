Lizzy Ross Comes Home With ‘Violet Bell’

After spending four years making music in Nashville, singer-songwriter Lizzy Ross began to feel homesick.

Ross grew up in North Carolina, went to UNC-Chapel Hill and started her career in the Triangle music scene. While Nashville was filled with passionate and impressive musicians, she missed being part of a community that she felt really embraced diverse creative expressions.

Ross has reconnected and collaborated with a number of artists since her return last summer, and recently recorded a new live album with musician Omar Ruiz-Lopez.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ross and Ruiz-Lopez about their new creative partnership, and the two perform original songs from the new album “Violet Bell.”

The duo plays the Mystery Brewing Public House in Hillsborough tonight at 8 p.m.; Arcana in Durham on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; and as part of the Saxapahaw Rivermill Music Series on July 16 at 6 p.m. ​