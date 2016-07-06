Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Hope Draped In Black

photo of Joseph R. Winters
Joseph Winters
/

For some, the election of America's first black president marked the victory of a long-fought struggle for racial equality.

But the a new book by Duke professor Joseph R. Winters asserts that the battle for racial equality is not one of uninterrupted progress, but is instead a dynamic and evolving one marked with deep pain and melancholy. Winters traces a literary history that demonstrates the pain and struggle of African-American experiences and argues that America is not "post-racial."

Host Frank Stasio talks with Winters about "Hope Draped In Black: Race, Melancholy and the Agony of Progress" (Duke University Press/2016). ​

Tags

The State of ThingsRaceRacial equalityHistoryAfrican-AmericanAfrican-American HistoryJoseph WintersHope Draped In BlackDuke UniversityThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Related Stories