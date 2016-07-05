Lawmakers Conclude Short Session; Budget Sent To Governor

The General Assembly adjourned late Friday and lawmakers headed home.

They passed a $22.3 billion budget before they left, giving state employees a small raise and setting aside more money for the rainy day fund. They also made a small tweak to House Bill 2, the so-called bathroom bill.

And in a surprising move, lawmakers declined to change Asheville's City Council districts as proposed by senior Sen. Tom Apodaca. The change came on the same day as a 4th Circuit ruling that changes to the Wake County districts were unlawful.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol bureau chief Jeff Tiberii and WCQS reporter Jeremy Loeb about the legislature’s short session.