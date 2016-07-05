Bringing The World Home To You

Lawmakers Conclude Short Session; Budget Sent To Governor

State Senator Tom Apodaca
Dave DeWitt
/
WUNC
Lawmakers declined Sen. Tom Apodaca's proposal to change Asheville's City Council.

The General Assembly adjourned late Friday and lawmakers headed home.

They passed a $22.3 billion budget before they left, giving state employees a small raise and setting aside more money for the rainy day fund. They also made a small tweak to House Bill 2, the so-called bathroom bill.

And in a surprising move, lawmakers declined to change Asheville's City Council districts as proposed by senior Sen. Tom Apodaca. The change came on the same day as a 4th Circuit ruling that changes to the Wake County districts were unlawful.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol bureau chief Jeff Tiberii and WCQS reporter Jeremy Loeb about the legislature’s short session.

NC Legislature, NC General Assembly, State Budget, HB2, Asheville City Council, Asheville, Tom Apodaca, 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, Wake County
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017.
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
