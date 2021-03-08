-
The General Assembly adjourned late Friday and lawmakers headed home.They passed a $22.3 billion budget before they left, giving state employees a small…
Republican lawmakers and Governor Pat McCrory have reached a compromise over coal ash avoiding another round in the courts.The measure, known as HB630,…
A provision in the Senate's budget proposal would force some year-round schools to change their calendars within the next couple months.The Senate budget…
A powerful Senate Republican floated the idea of letting voters decide the fate of House Bill 2, while lawmakers began the protracted budget debate in…
Another powerful member of the North Carolina Senate will retire next year. Republican Tom Apodaca of Henderson County will not seek an eighth term in the…
This summer, North Carolina senators pushed a plan to cut thousands of teacher assistants. Educators from across the state rallied against the idea, and…
State lawmakers continue to negotiate a state budget and are touting improvement, but are also asking for additional deliberation time.Policymakers…
Legislation that would ban minors from using tanning beds is heading to the Governor's desk. State Senators gave overwhelming support to House Bill 158 -…