The Swannanoa Gathering Celebrates 25 Years

For the last 25 years, the Swannanoa Gathering has brought thousands of people from across the world to experience the old-time musical traditions of Appalachia.

The five-week program features workshops in traditional folk, guitar composition and Celtic music and includes instruction from Grammy award-winning musicians like Janis Ian and Tom Paxton.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Doug Orr, president emeritus of Warren Wilson College and founder of the Swannanoa Gathering, about the gathering's origins. David Holt performs live on guitar and vocals along with Josh Goforth on fiddle.

The Swannanoa Gathering takes place at Warren Wilson College in Asheville from July 3 through August 6.​