The State of Things

The Swannanoa Gathering Celebrates 25 Years

photo of Kathy Mattea
Arlin Geyer/Warren Wilson College
/
Kathy Mattea performs at the Swannanoa Gathering.

For the last 25 years, the Swannanoa Gathering has brought thousands of people from across the world to experience the old-time musical traditions of Appalachia.

The five-week program features workshops in traditional folk, guitar composition and Celtic music and includes instruction from Grammy award-winning musicians like Janis Ian and Tom Paxton.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Doug Orr, president emeritus of Warren Wilson College and founder of the Swannanoa Gathering, about the gathering's origins. David Holt performs live on guitar and vocals along with Josh Goforth on fiddle.

The Swannanoa Gathering takes place at Warren Wilson College in Asheville from July 3 through August 6.​

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
