Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Dominique On Being A ‘Raw And Uncut’ Comic

1 of 2
Dominique performs at Funny Bone in Richmond, Va.
Dominique Witten
2 of 2
Dominique has been doing professional standup comedy for more than two decades.
Dominique Witten

Comedian Dominique has performed alongside Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle. But she says her comedic inspiration doesn’t come from these comedy all-stars, it comes from her mother.

She was raised by a straightforward woman who encouraged her to ‘tell the truth’ and ‘call it as you see it,’ and that’s exactly what she does on stage.She has appeared on HBO’s “https://vimeo.com/17552779","_id":"00000177-6ee9-df44-a377-6ffbad400000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}">https://vimeo.com/17552779" target="_blank">Defhttps://vimeo.com/17552779","_id":"00000177-6ee9-df44-a377-6ffbad400000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}">https://vimeo.com/17552779" target="_blank"> Comedy Jam,” was a finalist in last year’s “Last Comic Standing,” and currently stars in the hit TV series “Black Jesus” on Adult Swim.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dominique about what it’s been like to do professional standup comedy for more than two decades. Dominique performs at Goodnight’s Comedy Club in Raleigh tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Watch her perform live in Arlington [this video includes language that may not be suitable for all audiences]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NW0xgabpNA

 

 

Tags

The State of ThingsDominiqueComedianDef Comedy JamLast Comic StandingBlack JesusStand-upComedyWomen in ComedyGoodnight's Comedy ClubRaleighThe State of ThingsChris RockDave Chappelle
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio