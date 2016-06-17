Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Political Perspectives At Home And Abroad

photo of a gun show in Houston
M&R Glasgow
/
Flickr
Spectators browse a gun show in Houston. Gun regulations are taking center stage in the Senate, following a Democratic-lead filibuster.

Democrats in the Senate hold the floor in a 14-hour filibuster designed to force a vote on gun regulations. The measures, expected for votes next week, would restrict gun purchases for suspected terrorists and expand background checks. But the likelihood of passage seems low as the parties disagree on how to enforce the measures.

And the race for the White House continues with the split between GOP nominee Donald Trump and the Republican establishment widening. And Bernie Sanders continues his fight against Democratic hopeful Hillary Clinton. How is the race viewed on the international stage?

Host Frank Stasio talks with The Political Junkie Ken Rudin, writer and law professor Jedediah Purdy and Deutsche Welle journalist Maya Shwayder.

Tags

The State of ThingsU.S. SenateGun regulationsBackground ChecksThe White HouseDonald TrumpGOPBernie SandersHillary ClintonKen RudinJedediah PurdyMaya ShwayderThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio