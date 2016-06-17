Political Perspectives At Home And Abroad

Democrats in the Senate hold the floor in a 14-hour filibuster designed to force a vote on gun regulations. The measures, expected for votes next week, would restrict gun purchases for suspected terrorists and expand background checks. But the likelihood of passage seems low as the parties disagree on how to enforce the measures.

And the race for the White House continues with the split between GOP nominee Donald Trump and the Republican establishment widening. And Bernie Sanders continues his fight against Democratic hopeful Hillary Clinton. How is the race viewed on the international stage?

Host Frank Stasio talks with The Political Junkie Ken Rudin, writer and law professor Jedediah Purdy and Deutsche Welle journalist Maya Shwayder.