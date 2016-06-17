Greg Humphreys Is A 'Lucky Guy'

After more than 15 years touring as a musician, Greg Humphreys decided it was time to slow things down. He took a break from his career as a solo artist to focus on other things he'd put on the sidelines. He eventually moved to New York City, got married and had a kid.

After taking time to reflect and refuel, Humphreys turned back to being a musician and created the Greg Humphreys Electric Trio. The group's new album is called "Lucky Guy."

Host Frank Stasio talks with Humphreys about his transition as a musician and life outside the South. Humphreys performs on guitar and vocals alongside Matt Brandau on bass and vocals and Keith Robinson on drums.

Greg Humphreys Electric Trio performs at 9 p.m. at the Double Door Inn in Charlotte Friday, June 17 and at 9 p.m. at the Pour House Music Hall in Raleigh Saturday, June 18 and and at Bougie Nights in Wilmington on July 2.