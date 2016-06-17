Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Greg Humphreys Is A 'Lucky Guy'

photo of Greg Humphreys Electric Trio
Mike Benson
/
Greg Humphreys Electric Trio just released their latest album, "Lucky Guy."

After more than 15 years touring as a musician, Greg Humphreys decided it was time to slow things down. He took a break from his career as a solo artist to focus on other things he'd put on the sidelines. He eventually moved to New York City, got married and had a kid.

After taking time to reflect and refuel, Humphreys turned back to being a musician and created the Greg Humphreys Electric Trio. The group's new album is called "Lucky Guy."

Host Frank Stasio talks with Humphreys about his transition as a musician and life outside the South. Humphreys performs on guitar and vocals alongside Matt Brandau on bass and vocals and Keith Robinson on drums.

Greg Humphreys Electric Trio performs at 9 p.m. at the Double Door Inn in Charlotte Friday, June 17 and at 9 p.m. at the Pour House Music Hall in Raleigh Saturday, June 18 and and at Bougie Nights in Wilmington on July 2.

Greg HumphreysMusicianGreg Humphreys Electric TrioMatt BrandeauKeith RobinsonDouble Door InnCharlotteThe Pour HouseRaleigh
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
