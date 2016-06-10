How The Rising Cost Of Health Care Is Affecting The ACA in North Carolina

When the Affordable Care Act went into effect, the federal government hoped visits to the Emergency Room - some of the most expensive treatments in the industry - would decrease.

Instead, ER visits are rising. Experts blame the spike on patients who have health insurance for the first time and have yet to visit a primary care physician.

Meanwhile, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has asked for a nearly 19 percent rate increase for policies under the Affordable Care Act. The company has also sued the federal government for $130 million, asserting it is not receiving payments designed to stabilize the market.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Jason deBruyn, reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, about how industries in the state are responding to the rising costs of health care.