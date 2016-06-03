Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Jamie Anderson And Dianne Davidson Bring 'Women's Music' Back To Carrboro

photo of Jamie Anderson and Dianne Davidson in The State of Things studio.
Charlie Shelton
/
Jamie Anderson and Dianne Davidson in The State of Things studio.

Jamie Anderson and Dianne Davidson have been touring for more than 30 years as leading singer/songwriters in the women's music scene.

In the 1970s, a collective group of women came out of labels like Olivia Records and empowered and promoted women musicians across the country.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Anderson and Davidson about the legacy of this music scene and how it has shaped their songwriting. They also perform live in the studio with Anderson on vocals, guitar and mandolin and Davidson on vocals and guitar.

Anderson and Davidson perform with Deidre McCalla at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 4th at the Carrboro ArtsCenter.

The State of ThingsMusicWomen's musicSinger/SongwriterOlivia RecordsJamie AndersonDianne DavidsonmusiciansDeidre McCallaCarrboro Arts CenterThe State of Things
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
