Jamie Anderson And Dianne Davidson Bring 'Women's Music' Back To Carrboro

Jamie Anderson and Dianne Davidson have been touring for more than 30 years as leading singer/songwriters in the women's music scene.

In the 1970s, a collective group of women came out of labels like Olivia Records and empowered and promoted women musicians across the country.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Anderson and Davidson about the legacy of this music scene and how it has shaped their songwriting. They also perform live in the studio with Anderson on vocals, guitar and mandolin and Davidson on vocals and guitar.

Anderson and Davidson perform with Deidre McCalla at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 4th at the Carrboro ArtsCenter.