Asheville Utilities Lawsuits

Two environmental groups could be on the hook for $10 million if they want to continue their battle against Duke Energy. Last week’s ruling by the state Utilities Commission against The Climate Times and North Carolina Waste Awareness and Reduction Network (NC WARN) used a state law provision that has never been used before. The money is slated to cover costs incurred by Duke Energy because of the delay caused by the appeals process.

The state Supreme Court also heard arguments in the Asheville water case yesterday, the ruling will determine the role state legislators can play in determining ownership of a city water system. Host Frank Stasio talks with Asheville Citizen Times political reporter Mark Barrett about the latest utilities news from Western North Carolina.