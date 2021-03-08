-
As many as 1 million families in North Carolina have fallen behind on their electric, water and sewage bills, threatening residents and their cities with…
Low income households face a dual challenge when paying energy bills. Older homes tend to be less efficient, and energy costs eat up a greater percentage…
Two environmental groups could be on the hook for $10 million if they want to continue their battle against Duke Energy. Last week’s ruling by the state…
County social service agencies are now accepting applications for the state's Low Income Energy Assistance Program. Qualified LIEAP applicants will get a…
More than 1.2 billion people in the world live without electricity. Former Duke Energy CEO Jim Rogers wants that figure to change. After a career at the…
Raleigh's Public Utilities Department wants the City Council to consider raising water rates to cover infrastructure upgrades.But even though the area's…
Forecasters are predicting another cold winter. The North Carolina Division of Social Services is accepting applications for the state's Low Income Energy…
The city of Raleigh and Johnston County are considering sharing water resources as both communities prepare for exponential population growth.The county…