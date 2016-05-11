Movies On The Radio: Crimes And The Characters Who Commit Them

From "The Godfather" series to "Pulp Fiction," some of the greatest films of all time are about crimes and the people who commit them.

Movie lovers are drawn to fascinating characters like Scarface and Hannibal Lecter. Hollywood has driven good people to love bad characters for generations.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about listeners' favorite crime films in the next edition of "Movies on the Radio."

Movies featured in the program:

I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang (1932)

Double Indemnity (1944)

12 Angry Men (1957)

Gambit (1966)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

The Italian Job (1969)

The Private Eyes (1980)

Body Heat (1981)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Fargo (1996)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)