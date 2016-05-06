Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Political Junkie Ken Rudin: HB2 And Donald Trump's Apparent Nomination

The U.S. Department of Justice says North Carolina's House Bill 2 violates the Civil Rights Act. It's the latest in the fallout from HB2 and could threaten billions of dollars in federal education funds.

Meanwhile, two different polls find conflicting results in North Carolinians' support of the law. And Donald Trump is assured the Republican nomination for president.

Political analysts are speculating about who might be Trump's running mate, and whether the establishment wing of the GOP will stand behind Trump in November. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with The Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest in North Carolina politics.

