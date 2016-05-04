Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Greensboro Mayor Describes Local Effects Of House Bill 2

Greensboro skyline
creative commons
/

North Carolina's House Bill 2 eliminates local anti-discrimination ordinances for the LGBT community. One municipality that lost its protections is Greensboro.

The city council passed a measure last year that included sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression as categories of protection in its fair housing and city services ordinance, but the new and controversial law known as HB2 preempts such measures, and does not include LGBT people in the statewide anti-discrimination policy. 

The Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates that subsequent boycotts from business leaders and recording artists have cost the city more than $6 million in lost revenue. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan about the effects of HB2 on her city.

The State of Thingsnancy vaughanHB2The State of ThingsCity of Greensboro
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
