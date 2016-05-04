Greensboro Mayor Describes Local Effects Of House Bill 2

North Carolina's House Bill 2 eliminates local anti-discrimination ordinances for the LGBT community. One municipality that lost its protections is Greensboro.

The city council passed a measure last year that included sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression as categories of protection in its fair housing and city services ordinance, but the new and controversial law known as HB2 preempts such measures, and does not include LGBT people in the statewide anti-discrimination policy.

The Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates that subsequent boycotts from business leaders and recording artists have cost the city more than $6 million in lost revenue.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan about the effects of HB2 on her city.