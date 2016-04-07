Responding To Terror With Nonviolence

When Phyllis and Orlando Rodriguez lost their son Greg on September 11, 2001, they felt extreme sadness, grief, and fear for the future of their family.

But they also felt a lot of dread about how the U.S. government might react and what kind of international upheaval would occur in light of the attacks.

They put these feelings into action just days after the attacks when Orlando penned an open letter asking for a response that brings peace and justice to the world, not violence. And they continued this work by uniting with other individuals around the country who formed “9/11 Families For Peaceful Tomorrows,” an organization of family members of those killed on September 11th seeking nonviolence and reconciliation.

The new film “In Our Son’s Name” tells their story, and traces how their journey led them to befriend the mother of 9/11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui.

Host Frank Stasio talks with film subject Phyllis Rodriguez, and David Potorti, literature and theater director for the North Carolina Arts Council and a member of 9/11 Families For Peaceful Tomorrows. The film screens at Warren Wilson College Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m.



Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKVihzDHDGc