Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Responding To Terror With Nonviolence

1 of 2
After Phyllis Rodriguez lost her son on September 11, 2001, she befriended the mother of 9/11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui. Their friendship is documented in the new film 'In Our Son's Name.'
In Our Son's Name
2 of 2
Orlando and Phyllis Rodriguez lost their son Greg in the attacks on September 11, 2001. The new documentary 'In Our Son's Name' tells their story.
In Our Son's Name

When Phyllis and Orlando Rodriguez lost their son Greg on September 11, 2001, they felt extreme sadness, grief, and fear for the future of their family.

But they also felt a lot of dread about how the U.S. government might react and what kind of international upheaval would occur in light of the attacks.

 

They put these feelings into action just days after the attacks when Orlando penned an open letter asking for a response that brings peace and justice to the world, not violence. And they continued this work by uniting with other individuals around the country who formed “9/11 Families For Peaceful Tomorrows,” an organization of family members of those killed on September 11th seeking nonviolence and reconciliation.

The new film “In Our Son’s Name” tells their story, and traces how their journey led them to befriend the mother of  9/11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui.

Host Frank Stasio talks with film subject Phyllis Rodriguez, and David Potorti, literature and theater director for the North Carolina Arts Council and a member of 9/11 Families For Peaceful Tomorrows. The film screens at Warren Wilson College Wednesday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

 
Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKVihzDHDGc

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSeptember 11th9/11Terrorist AttacksTerrorTerrorismWorld Trade CenterWorld Trade
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio