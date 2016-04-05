Triad Responds To House Bill 2

Approximately 1,000 people gathered in Greensboro on Sunday to protest a controversial new law passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Pat McCrory.

Participants voiced their opposition to HB2. Gov. McCrory signed the bill into law immediately following its passage. The measure addresses a bathroom ordinance passed by the Charlotte City Council, but it has other provisions that hinder the ability of municipalities to prevent discrimination.

Some cities have passed resolutions in opposition to the law, and the Greensboro City Council meets tonight to consider a similar resolution.

The business community also responded to the law, saying it could have a damaging effect on industries in the state. In the Triad, concerns have been raised about its effect on the upcoming High Point Furniture Market.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Greensboro News & Record editorial page editor Allen Johnson and reporter Joe Killian about the latest.