The State of Things

Triad Responds To House Bill 2

Greensboro skyline
Scott Moore, Flickr, Creative Commons
/

Approximately 1,000 people gathered in Greensboro on Sunday to protest a controversial new law passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Pat McCrory.

Participants voiced their opposition to HB2. Gov. McCrory signed the bill into law immediately following its passage. The measure addresses a bathroom ordinance passed by the Charlotte City Council, but it has other provisions that hinder the ability of municipalities to prevent discrimination.

  Some cities have passed resolutions in opposition to the law, and the Greensboro City Council meets tonight to consider a similar resolution.

The business community also responded to the law, saying it could have a damaging effect on industries in the state. In the Triad, concerns have been raised about its effect on the upcoming High Point Furniture Market.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Greensboro News & Record editorial page editor Allen Johnson and reporter Joe Killian about the latest.

Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
See stories by Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
