Doing Improv In The Kitchen

Fanny Slater’s journey into the kitchen starts with what she calls the “brownie legacy:” a few years before she was born, her parents started business that revolved around her mother’s infamous brownies. As a young kid, Slater remembers watching her mother diligently hand wrap each brownie, and hearing stories about catering parties for Jane Fonda. She continued to spend time in the kitchen throughout her teen years, learning how to cook fresh and healthy meals from her father. But her dreams of becoming a chef were put on hold when she fell in love with acting and decided to try a career in Hollywood. She eventually circled back to food, and her career took off after she won Rachael Ray’s Great American Cookbook Competition. Host Frank Stasio talks with Slater about her debut cookbook “Orange, Lavender & Figs” (Rachael Ray Books/Altria/2015), her evolving relationship with Rachael Ray, and her dreams of becoming a TV personality.

Here's Fanny demonstrating how to make her 'Kite Hill Naan-Dairy Breakfast Pizza':

