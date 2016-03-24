Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Doing Improv In The Kitchen

1 of 3
This breakfast sandwich with orange lavender fig jam helped Wilmington-based Fanny Slater win Rachael Ray's 'Great American Cookbook Competition' in 2014.
From Orange Lavender & Figs: Deliciously Different Recipes From A Passionate Eater By Fanny Slater. Reprinted by arrangement with Atria Books, Copyright © 2016 Fanny Slater
2 of 3
Wilmiington-based Fanny Slater with Rachael Ray. Slater's new cookbook 'Orange, Lavender & Figs' is a result of her winning Rachael's 'Great American Cookbook Competition' in 2014.
Fanny Slater
3 of 3
Roasted veggie crostini from 'Orange, Lavender, & Figs,' the debut cookbook of Wilmington-based Fanny Slater.

Fanny Slater’s journey into the kitchen starts with what she calls the “brownie legacy:” a few years before she was born, her parents started business that revolved around her mother’s infamous brownies. As a young kid, Slater remembers watching her mother diligently hand wrap each brownie, and hearing stories about catering parties for Jane Fonda. She continued to spend time in the kitchen throughout her teen years, learning how to cook fresh and healthy meals from her father. But her dreams of becoming a chef were put on hold when she fell in love with acting and decided to try a career in Hollywood. She eventually circled back to food, and her career took off after she won Rachael Ray’s Great American Cookbook Competition. Host Frank Stasio talks with Slater about her debut cookbook “Orange, Lavender & Figs” (Rachael Ray Books/Altria/2015), her evolving relationship with Rachael Ray, and her dreams of becoming a TV personality.

Here's Fanny demonstrating how to make her 'Kite Hill Naan-Dairy Breakfast Pizza':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-U43AEskP4

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFanny SlaterCookbooksRachael RayGreat American Cookbook CompetitionFoodChefTelevisionWilmingtonOrange Lavender & FigsFanfare
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio