In 1939, Nazi leadership in Germany prohibited Jewish professors from teaching at colleges and universities. Many of the Jewish scholars who fled the country found a haven in the historically black colleges and universities in the American South.

The black Americans and Jewish refugees found commonalities in their experiences of racial discrimination and prejudice. The documentary "From Swastika to Jim Crow" highlights the similarities in the American South's racism and Germany's Nazism, along with the influential relationship that fostered between Jewish scholars and their black students.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Eric Muller and Ted Shaw, professors of law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about the documentary and its origins. "From Swastika to Jim Crow" screens at 6:00 p.m. tonight at the UNC School of Law.