Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'From Swastika To Jim Crow'

An image of former NCCU Chancellor Julius L. Chambers and Former NCCU professor Ernst Manasse.
NCCU Archives
/

In 1939, Nazi leadership in Germany prohibited Jewish professors from teaching at colleges and universities. Many of the Jewish scholars who fled the country found a haven in the historically black colleges and universities in the American South. 

The black Americans and Jewish refugees found commonalities in their experiences of racial discrimination and prejudice. The documentary "From Swastika to Jim Crow" highlights the similarities in the American South's racism and Germany's Nazism, along with the influential relationship that fostered between Jewish scholars and their black students. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Eric Muller and Ted Shaw, professors of law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about the documentary and its origins. "From Swastika to Jim Crow" screens at 6:00 p.m. tonight at the UNC School of Law.

Tags

The State of ThingsUNC-Chapel HillJim CrowNazi GermanyUNC Law School
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio