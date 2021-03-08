-
In June 1944, a group of Jewish prisoners performed Giuseppe Verdi’s “Requiem Mass” to a group of Nazi officers at the Theresienstadt concentration camp.…
Note: This program is a rebroadcast from February 8, 2016. For Stefan Litwin, playing the piano is personal. Litwin was born in Mexico City in 1960 after…
Like many Americans, author Lisa London grew up with a limited knowledge of what happened in Nazi Germany during World War II. But when she began talking…
In 1939, Nazi leadership in Germany prohibited Jewish professors from teaching at colleges and universities. Many of the Jewish scholars who fled the…
As a young classical music producer in the 1980s, Michael Haas was digging through East German archives researching the works of Kurt Weill. In the…
