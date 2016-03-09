Connect NC Bond Proposal: Pros, Cons & Politics

For the first time in 15 years, North Carolina voters will consider a bond referendum on their primary ballot. The funds from the $2 billion ‘Connect NC Bond’ would go toward general improvement in higher education, infrastructure, and state parks, with nearly half of the funds slated for projects in the UNC System. Supporters include Governor Pat McCrory, Senate president pro tempore Phil Berger, and high profile business leaders like Ann Goodnight of SAS, who all argue that the state’s infrastructure needs repair.

The North Carolina Justice Center completed a comprehensive report about the referendum that states"construction activities funded through the bond could create 5,000 jobs over a five eyear period, and put almost $1.5 billion into the pockets of North Carolina workers and business owners."Opposition comes from a small but vocal group of fiscal conservatives who argue the proposal is misleading and does not include enough specific detail, including Nicole Revels of Lenoir, NC whose website "Against The Bond" is gaining traction. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol bureau reporter Jorge Valencia about the latest.