Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Connect NC Bond Proposal: Pros, Cons & Politics

Photo: A voting ballot
Flickr Creative Commons/ Ken Zirkel
/

For the first time in 15 years, North Carolina voters will consider a bond referendum on their primary ballot. The funds from the $2 billion ‘Connect NC Bond’ would go toward general improvement in higher education, infrastructure, and state parks, with nearly half of the funds slated for projects in the UNC System. Supporters include Governor Pat McCrory, Senate president pro tempore Phil Berger, and high profile business leaders like Ann Goodnight of SAS, who all argue that the state’s infrastructure needs repair.

The North Carolina Justice Center completed a comprehensive report about the referendum that states"construction activities funded through the bond could create 5,000 jobs over a five eyear period, and put almost $1.5 billion into the pockets of North Carolina workers and business owners."Opposition comes from a small but vocal group of fiscal conservatives who argue the proposal is misleading and does not include enough specific detail, including Nicole Revels of Lenoir, NC whose website "Against The Bond" is gaining traction. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol bureau reporter Jorge Valencia about the latest.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJorge ValenciaConnect NCBond referendumBond2016 NC PrimaryPrimary Elections
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories