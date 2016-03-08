The Continuing Fight For A Living Wage

An estimated 20 percent of North Carolinians earn less than a "living wage."

Advocates refer to that term as the household income needed to cover housing, food, child care, healthcare, transportation, taxes and other necessities.

A new interactive video exhibit from the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University tells the stories of these workers and explores the options for new policies that might help them.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ashlyn Nuckols, a sophomore at Duke University; Tazra Mitchell, policy analyst at the North Carolina Justice Center and project participant; and Meredith Sawyer, an early childhood educator in Greensboro who is featured in the exhibit.

