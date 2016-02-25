Charlotte Expands Non-Discrimination Ordinance For LGBT Individuals

The Charlotte City Council passed an ordinance to include non-discrimination protections for the LGBT community.

Although the expanded protection includes a variety of changes, the most controversial measure allows transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice.

The city council voted 7-4 in favor of the ordinance expansion, but Governor Pat McCrory and other Republican legislators have indicated the state may intervene.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WFAE reporter Sarah Delia.