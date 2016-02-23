Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Connecting Culture And Counterculture

The Knights is a NYC-based orchestral collective that's flexible in size and repertory. Their concert opens the inaugural season of new Asheville-based arts organization Free Range Asheville.
Sarah Small
Eric Jacobsen is the conductor and co-founder of 'The Knights,' an NYC-based orchestral collective.
Sarah Small
Jeff Arnal and Estelle Woodward Arnal are co-founders of 'Free Range Asheville,' an organization hoping to promote cross-disciplinary arts.
Jeff Arnal

Asheville is quickly becoming a go-to national destination for music, art and culture.

And the new organization “Free Range Asheville” is aiming to make the city’s cross-disciplinary art scene accessible to people of all ages and economic backgrounds.

They open their inaugural season with a performance by “The Knights,” an orchestral collective that is adapting classical music for a modern audience.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Free Range Asheville co-founders Jeff Arnal and Estelle Woodward Arnal. He’s also joined by The Knights’ conductor and co-founder Eric Jacobsen.

The Knights perform at the Diana Wortham Theatre in Asheville tonight at 7 p.m.

Watch the Knights perform "Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun" during their soundcheck at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4G1ZttVmx6E

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
