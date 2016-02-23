Connecting Culture And Counterculture

Asheville is quickly becoming a go-to national destination for music, art and culture.

And the new organization “Free Range Asheville” is aiming to make the city’s cross-disciplinary art scene accessible to people of all ages and economic backgrounds.

They open their inaugural season with a performance by “The Knights,” an orchestral collective that is adapting classical music for a modern audience.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Free Range Asheville co-founders Jeff Arnal and Estelle Woodward Arnal. He’s also joined by The Knights’ conductor and co-founder Eric Jacobsen.

The Knights perform at the Diana Wortham Theatre in Asheville tonight at 7 p.m.

Watch the Knights perform "Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun" during their soundcheck at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4G1ZttVmx6E