The Intersection Of Public Health And Social Justice

Water contamination in Flint, Mich., is perhaps the most prominent minority health crisis in America right now. It is affecting a majority African-American city, and raising questions about whether state leaders disproportionately distributed resources.

This type of intersection between public health and social justice is the theme of this year's Minority Health Conference at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Crystallee Crain, member of the Alameda County Juvenile Justice & Delinquency Prevention Commission and keynote speaker at this year's conference, and Anna Dardick, Master's candidate at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and conference co-chair, about the Minority Health Conference.

The conference is Feb. 26th at the William and Ida Friday Center for Continuing Education at UNC-Chapel Hill.