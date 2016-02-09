Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Intersection Of Public Health And Social Justice

FlintRiver.jpg
Sarah Razak
/
Flickr Creative Commons
The Flint River now provides water to residents of Flint, Mich. The result has been high levels of lead in the water supply

Water contamination in Flint, Mich., is perhaps the most prominent minority health crisis in America right now. It is affecting a majority African-American city, and raising questions about whether state leaders disproportionately distributed resources.

This type of intersection between public health and social justice is the theme of this year's Minority Health Conference at UNC-Chapel Hill. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Crystallee Crain, member of the Alameda County Juvenile Justice & Delinquency Prevention Commission and keynote speaker at this year's conference, and Anna Dardick, Master's candidate at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and conference co-chair, about the Minority Health Conference. 

The conference is Feb. 26th at the William and Ida Friday Center for Continuing Education at UNC-Chapel Hill.

