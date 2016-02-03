Composer Joelle Wallach Brings Local Folklore To Life Through Music

Joelle Wallach is the kind of composer who knows what her work will sound like long before her composition actually makes it onto the page.

She does not use composition technology or software, but instead relies on her ear and her instinct. She has been composing for orchestra, chamber ensembles, solo voices and choruses for more than three decades and is an artist in residence at Meredith College in Raleigh this weekend.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Wallach about her work and gets an in-studio preview of one of her pieces from Meredith cello instructor Virginia Hudson.