Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A New Novel Considers The Perspective of Noah’s Wife

1 of 3
Lindsay Starck's debut novel 'Noah's Wife,' draws upon motifs of the biblical flood story and explores the perspective of Noah's wife.
Lindsay Starck
2 of 3
Lindsay Starck's is a PhD candidate in comparative literature at UNC-Chapel Hill. 'Noah's Wife' is her debut novel.
Victoria McHugh Photography
3 of 3
A behind-the-scenes view of the making of the new novel 'Noah's Wife.'
Lindsay Starck

The story of Noah’s ark has a life that extends far beyond the pages of the Bible.

Images of animals walking two by two are ubiquitous in pop culture; the baby gift industry is filled with Noah’s ark-themed toys and decorative items. But one North Carolina author was perplexed by the fact that many of these popular images seemed to indicate that Noah’s story is cheerful and optimistic.

She had always thought of it as a narrative about the destruction of the world. Moreover, she wondered why we talk often about Noah, but nobody seems to think twice about his wife and family that blindly followed him into the ark. Both of these ideas serve as the premise for Lindsay Starck’s debut novel “Noah’s Wife” (G.P. Putnam’s Sons/2015). 

She reads at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill tonight at 7 p.m. and Scuppernong Books in Greensboro tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Starck about her work and writing career.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNoah's WifeLindsay StarckUNC-Chapel HillFlyleaf BooksScuppernong BooksDebut NovelNovelNoah's Ark
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio