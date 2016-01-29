A New Novel Considers The Perspective of Noah’s Wife

The story of Noah’s ark has a life that extends far beyond the pages of the Bible.

Images of animals walking two by two are ubiquitous in pop culture; the baby gift industry is filled with Noah’s ark-themed toys and decorative items. But one North Carolina author was perplexed by the fact that many of these popular images seemed to indicate that Noah’s story is cheerful and optimistic.

She had always thought of it as a narrative about the destruction of the world. Moreover, she wondered why we talk often about Noah, but nobody seems to think twice about his wife and family that blindly followed him into the ark. Both of these ideas serve as the premise for Lindsay Starck’s debut novel “Noah’s Wife” (G.P. Putnam’s Sons/2015).

She reads at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill tonight at 7 p.m. and Scuppernong Books in Greensboro tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Starck about her work and writing career.