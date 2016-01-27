Movies On The Radio: Who Would You Give An Oscar To This Year?

The Oscars are coming up on February 28. Leading the nominees this year is The Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio in a riveting performance as a fur trapper in the 1820s. Meanwhile, CateBlanchett received her seventh nomination for her role in Carol.

And some actors and movie-goers alike claim this year's Academy Awards nominations lack diversity with no actors of color receiving nominations.

What if it was up to you? What would your Oscar line-up look like? Should The Martian get Picture of the Year? Does Straight Outta Compton deserve a non-existent Oscar for "Best Biopic?" Tell us your pick from an already-existing category or make up another category. Email your suggestion to sot@wunc.org or fill out the survey below.

See a complete list of the nominees from 2015 here.