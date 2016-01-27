Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Who Would You Give An Oscar To This Year?

Movies on the Radio
Keith Weston
/
WUNC

The Oscars are coming up on February 28. Leading the nominees this year is The Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio in a riveting performance as a fur trapper in the 1820s. Meanwhile, CateBlanchett received her seventh nomination for her role in Carol.

And some  actors and movie-goers alike claim this year's Academy Awards nominations lack diversity with no actors of color receiving nominations. 

What if it was up to you? What would your Oscar line-up look like? Should The Martian get Picture of the Year? Does Straight Outta Compton deserve a non-existent Oscar for "Best Biopic?"  Tell us your pick from an already-existing category or make up another category. Email your suggestion to sot@wunc.org or fill out the survey below.

See a complete list of the nominees from 2015 here.

Tags

The State of ThingsMovies On The RadioThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond