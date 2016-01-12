Triad Headlines Of 2016

The Triad region was a case study for many of North Carolina's top news stories in 2015. Greensboro is part of the lawsuit against the latest round of redistricting in the state. The merger between Reynolds American Inc. and the Lorillard Tobacco Company rocked the local economy. Many of the effects of the 2015 events will carry into the new year.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Greensboro News & Record reporter Joe Killian and columnist Susan Ladd about stories to keep an eye on in 2016.