Turning Policy Into Promise, Meet Ricky Hurtado

Growing up in rural North Carolina, Ricky Hurtado knew little about the state's education system. As a first-generation Latino-American, he saw limited resources around him to achieve a college degree.

He worked two jobs in high school to save money for college. With support of his family and teachers, he eventually earned a full ride to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill through the Morehead-Cain scholarship.

Throughout college, Ricky developed a passion for public policy and social activism. He now works as the executive director of the Scholars' Latino Initiative at UNC-Chapel Hill, where he helps Latino high school students earn a college degree.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ricky Hurtado about his experience in the education system and his motivations to encourage Latino students through school.