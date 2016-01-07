New Laws In North Carolina

A new year means new laws on the books. The state now requires doctors performing abortions after the 16th week to send ultrasounds to state health officials. Supporters say it protects women’s health, but opponents say the law violates patient privacy and is meant to intimidate physicians.

Plus, when you head to the polls in March, you’ll now need a photo ID due to a law passed in 2013 that goes into effect this year.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC’s Capitol Reporter Jorge Valencia.