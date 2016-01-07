Bringing The World Home To You

'Love Between The Covers'

Romantic fiction writers gather at a conference
Author Karen Rose reading an excerpt at Lady Jane's Salon, the first romance reading series in New York City

The romance novel genre is usually portrayed as trivial and predictable. But the readers and writers of the billion dollar industry see it differently—for them it’s a community filled with empowering stories and complex heroines.

The documentary "Love Between the Covers" explores the world of literary romance through stories written by, for, and about women.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the documentary’s director Laurie Kahn about the history of love literature, and Jennifer Lohmann, romance fiction writer and adult services manager at the Durham County Library. 

"Love Between the Covers" will be screened at the Durham County Library on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. followed by a panel discussion.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsLove Between The CoversLaurie KahnJennifer LohmannDurham County LibraryRomance NovelsDocumentary Film
