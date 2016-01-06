'Stick Fly': Family Secrets And The Lesser-Known Culture Of Martha's Vineyard

When the LeVay family gathers at its Martha’s Vineyard home for the weekend, brothers Kent and Flip are excited to introduce their new partners to their parents. But like many planned family vacations, things quickly go awry—tensions rise and secrets are revealed.

This is the premise for Lydia Diamond’s play “Stick Fly,” that examines race, privilege, and the lesser-known history of affluent African-American culture on Martha’s Vineyard.

The production goes on stage at Raleigh Little Theatre’sGaddy-GoodwinTheatre next week, with a special preview and discussion at the Hayti Heritage Center tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio previews the play with director Karen Dacons-Brock, dramaturgeAkiva Fox, and actors Moriah Williams and Marcus Zollicoffer.