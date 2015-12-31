Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Missing Black Men In America

There are more than 70,000 missing black men in North Carolina.
Nicolas Alejandro
/
Flickr Creative Commons
There are more than 70,000 missing black men in North Carolina.

Note: This is a rebroadcast from earlier this year.

Young African-American men are dying and being incarcerated at higher rates than African-American women and white men and women.

One and a half million black men are missing from everyday life, according to a New York Times report. More than 70,000 black men are missing in North Carolina. Their disappearance from society is the product of many structural and policy issues.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Mark Anthony Neal, professor of African and African-American studies at Duke University; Wizdom Powell, UNC School of Health professor and Dwayne Betts, a poet, author and formerly incarcerated man who is now a Yale Law student.

