The State of Things

‘The State Of Things’ Producer Picks: A Look Back At 2015 With Charlie Shelton

Andrew Tie
/
WUNC

With a new year just around the corner, “The State of Things” takes a moment to reflect on the highlights of 2015 with the program’s producers. Some of producer Charlie Shelton’s favorite segments include conversations with folklorist Bill Ferris and musician Rhiannon Giddens.

He also chose conversations about hip-hop in Chapel Hill and how comedian John Hodgman dealt with getting older. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with producer Charlie Shelton about his favorite conversations from 2015.

Rhiannon Giddens, Bill Ferris, Chapel Hill, John Hodgman, Phil Cook
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio