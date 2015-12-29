‘The State Of Things’ Producer Picks: A Look Back At 2015 With Charlie Shelton

With a new year just around the corner, “The State of Things” takes a moment to reflect on the highlights of 2015 with the program’s producers. Some of producer Charlie Shelton’s favorite segments include conversations with folklorist Bill Ferris and musician Rhiannon Giddens.

He also chose conversations about hip-hop in Chapel Hill and how comedian John Hodgman dealt with getting older.

