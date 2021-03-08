-
William Ferris is known around North Carolina as a folklorist — a man whose passion is to chronicle the stories, music and culture of the American South.…
-
William Ferris is known around North Carolina as a folklorist — a man whose passion is to chronicle the stories, music and culture of the American South.…
-
Note: This program is a rebroadcast from Monday, December 7. When Bill Ferris meets someone, he usually asks, “Where are you from?” The simple question…
-
Note: This program is a rebroadcast from Monday, December 7. When Bill Ferris meets someone, he usually asks, “Where are you from?” The simple question…
-
With a new year just around the corner, “The State of Things” takes a moment to reflect on the highlights of 2015 with the program’s producers. Some of…
-
With a new year just around the corner, “The State of Things” takes a moment to reflect on the highlights of 2015 with the program’s producers. Some of…